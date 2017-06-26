Over $1M in meth, firearms seized from Barrow residence

BETHLEHEM, GA - Five men have been arrested for running a local methamphetamine laboratory out of a residence at 1625 Sedgefield Trail, Bethelhem, Ga.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit says they arrested Catarino Lopez, Sergio Lopez, Arturo Lopez-Torres, Jhonnathan Ulivi Vergara, and Julio Moreno-Nieto.

Upon arriving at the residence, investigators contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration Clandestine Laboratory Team, an entity that specializes in dismantling drug labs, and seized 19 one-gallon containers filled with liquid meth, which amounted to 45 pounds of crystal meth and had a street value of $1 million. Investigators also found three firearms, marijuana, cocaine and over $250,000 in cash.

Police received a tip from a credible source that the liquid meth was being transported from Mexico into Georgia.

All five men are being held at the Barrow County Detention Center without bond at this time.

PHOTOS | Barrow Co. meth lab bust

© 2017 WXIA-TV