Overnight shootings in downtown happen about a mile apart

Tim Darnell , WXIA 7:37 AM. EST January 29, 2017

ATLANTA, Ga – Two overnight shootings in Atlanta happened just about a mile away from each other.

The first happened at Metropolitan Parkway and University Avenue. The two victims told police they were shot at a Chevron and then drove south on Metropolitan before they crashed.

One victim was shot in the side, and the second had been shot in the leg.

Police are also investigating a second incident at 661 University Avenue. Details are scarce, and it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

This story is continuing to develop.

(© 2017 WXIA)


