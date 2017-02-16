Parents of toddler on life support have violent history

A Marietta toddler remains on life support, while his parents, Shomari Holmes and Chantelle Driver, remain in jail, charged with child cruelty.



Holmes was arrested three times last year on domestic violence charges. In each case, Driver was listed as the victim.

Cobb County jail records for Holmes describe his tattoos, including one reading "family comes first."

Holmes is facing multiple counts of violence, with family members listed as the victims.

Marietta Police visited his apartment, where he was arrested for striking his 21-month-old son in the head and ribs with a closed fist, causing internal bleeding on Saturday. Driver, the boy's mother, was arrested for knowing of the abuse, but not reporting it.

The couple also faces felony child cruelty charges.

A Marietta Police spokesperson says Driver did call 911 once the boy became unresponsive.

"The child is on life-support and this kind of pulls at all of our hearts, so our thoughts and prayers go out to the child and all the involved family members," the spokesman said.



On May 31, 2016, Holmes was charged with slapping Driver, leaving a visible mark. He served 30 days in jail and was sentenced to 11 months probation in that case.

In Douglas County, on Aug. 18, 2016, Holmes was accused of shoving Driver's head into a car and slapping her face. That case is still being investigated, according to Douglas County officials.

A third case, back in Cobb County, on September 28, an argument, investigators said, led to Holmes pushing Driver and slapping her face. Prosecutors have dropped charges from that particular case.

After each arrest, Holmes was released on bond, with orders to have no further violent contact with Driver in any way.

The couple's 21-month-old boy remains on life support in critical condition and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Marietta Police said the boy is not expected to survive.

