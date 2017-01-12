Parents vigilant after child reports attempted kidnapping

ATLANTA -- Investigators are still on the hunt for a suspected kidnapper who tried to grab a girl in Paulding County. Now 11Alive is speaking with worried parents.

Paulding County investigators are really concerned about what happened Wednesday evening. on Thursday, 11Alive's Ron Jones noticed two investigators talking to neighbors and undercover officers as well.

Parents are concerned about an alleged suspect last seen running away into a wooded area near Ivy Springs Drive in Paulding County.

"It's kind of scary," one mom said.

And it's only compounded by the fact that neighbors said these types of incidents are rare.

"Not normally what happens around here," a local dad told 11Alive.

Officers raced to this quiet community after what they're calling the attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl.

Officers said the child was riding her bike in a cul-de-sac when a man appeared out of nowhere and placed his hand on her shoulder. Startled, the girl ran away. The alleged suspect then disappeared into some nearby woods.

He's described as a white male with shaggy red hair wearing a blue shirt, red shorts and black and white Nike shoes. Parents are keeping their children close.

"I just make sure I know where she is at all times," a mother in the neighborhood said.

As officers are out for a second day searching for a suspect, neighbors are on high alert, too.

"We're keeping our eyes out," a neighbor said. "We are just trying to be aware and extra vigilant."

Asked if they had any new leads on Thursday night, an investigator said he couldn't comment on what they have so far.

