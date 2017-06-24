Parole blocked for associate of Charles Manson

A convicted killer and former associate of Charles Manson has been denied parole.
California Gov. Jerry Brown blocked parole for 74-year-old Bruce Davis late Friday night.
This is the fifth time a state panel has recommended parole for Davis, only to see a governor reject the recommendation.
Gov. Brown wrote that Davis continues to minimize his role in the violence of the Manson cult.
Davis is serving a life sentence for killing two men in 1969.
© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs