Parole blocked for associate of Charles Manson

Bruce Davis is serving a life sentence for killing two men in 1969. (NBC RAW)

NBC , WXIA 10:32 AM. EDT June 24, 2017

A convicted killer and former associate of Charles Manson has been denied parole.

California Gov. Jerry Brown blocked parole for 74-year-old Bruce Davis late Friday night.

This is the fifth time a state panel has recommended parole for Davis, only to see a governor reject the recommendation.

Gov. Brown wrote that Davis continues to minimize his role in the violence of the Manson cult.

Davis is serving a life sentence for killing two men in 1969.

