Parole blocked for associate of Charles Manson

A convicted killer and former associate of Charles Manson has been denied parole.

California Gov. Jerry Brown blocked parole for 74-year-old Bruce Davis late Friday night.

This is the fifth time a state panel has recommended parole for Davis, only to see a governor reject the recommendation.

Gov. Brown wrote that Davis continues to minimize his role in the violence of the Manson cult.

Davis is serving a life sentence for killing two men in 1969.

