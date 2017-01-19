Paulding County man accused of child exploitation

Keith Denmon. (Photo: Paulding County Sheriff's Office, WXIA)

Paulding County authorities said they've arrested a man accused of child exploitation.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said Keith Denmon sent pornographic material to an undercover officer, whom Denmon believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Detectives said Denmon may have worked at churches and schools in metro Atlanta.

Investigators are now looking to find any other victims that may have had contact with Denmon. If anyone has any more information, they’re asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Denmon is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

