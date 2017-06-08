Peachtree City woman arrested for stealing from animal rescue

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. – Police arrested 38-year-old Amy Ervin for stealing nearly $5,000 from a no-kill animal shelter and pet rescue.
Sandy Springs Police said that they investigated the fraud case in which $4,800 was withdrawn from a Sun Trust Bank account belonging to PAWS Atlanta, a pet rescue organization by the suspect, on March 24.
Following the investigation, detectives identified Ervin, of Peachtree City, Ga., as the suspect, and charged her with one count of first-degree forgery, a felony.
Ervin is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on unrelated charges.
