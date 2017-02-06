Pedestrian hit, killed near elementary school

THINKSTOCK

ELLENWOOD, Ga. – Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident from Sunday night in Ellenwood, Ga.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to a call that a pedestrian was struck. When they arrived on the sce3ne, they found an unresponsive male lying on Forest Parkway near Ellenwood Road, in Ellenwood, Ga.



Emergency medical members assessed the victim, who has not been identified, and determined that he was dead.

Police said, they were able to determine that he had been walking in the eastbound lane of the roadway when he was struck by the side-view mirror of a vehicle.

According to witnesses, the impact knocked him to the pavement, and was struck by another oncoming vehicle.

The first vehicle’s driver remained on the scene, however, the second driver fled the scene, continuing to drive eastbound on Forest Parkway, police said.

Police are seeking a description of the second vehicle and driver.

At this time, police said, there have been no charges filed and the investigation has begun.

