Peeping Tom arrested at high school for watching girls through ‘peep holes'

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. – Police arrested a male student at Hiram High School after the administration was told that he was peeking into the girl’s restroom through peep holes in the ceiling tiles.

A student said, on March 16, that they saw the 15-year-old suspect committing the crime and took a photo of him climbing down from the ceiling in the boy’s bathroom.

The school immediately contacted the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on the photographic evidence and interviews with other student witnesses, police were able to determine who the suspect was. He was taken to the Crimes Against Children Division where detectives spoke with him about it.

Detectives said there were multiple holes in each bathroom, but that they don’t believe any photos or video were taken of the girls.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of peeping Tom and was detained in a Regional Youth Detention Center until his next court appearance.

The Paulding County School District has repaired all of the damaged ceiling tiles in each of the affected bathrooms.



If you or your child have any information about this incident or have been victimized, call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Crime Against Children Division at (770) 445-6105.

