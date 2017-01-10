Photo released of vehicle in fatal Norcross hit and run

IMAGE: GWINNETT POLICE

NORCROSS, Ga – Police have released a photo of a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit and run this past weekend.

Ramon Carrion, 46, was struck by a car and left for dead on Jan. 7, 2007. Carrion was found in a South Norcross Road shopping center.

Police believe Carrion was struck between 11 pm and midnight near Danbury and Greenwood drives, less than half a mile from the shopping center.

After reviewing nearby surveillance footage, police believe Carrion was dragged from the incident location to the shopping center location. The suspect driver immediately fled the scene and never tried to render aid after discovering it was a person they were dragging.

The vehicle is described as possibly a Ford Explorer, between the model years of 1998 to 2001, black with either gold or gray trim around the tire wells and bumper.

The vehicle also has some type of tag on the front that looks blue in color.

