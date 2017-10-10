Police need help identifying peeping tom from photos

ATLANTA - The Fulton County Police departed is asking for help to identify a man who was allegedly watching a woman in the bathroom.

According to police, the suspect was hiding in a bathroom stall at the Publix Supermarket on Cascade Road. The victim looked up to see a man observing her as she used the bathroom. The victim immediately left the bathroom.

The suspect left the store but was followed by another customer as he traveled down Cascade Road. He was able to evade police by running behind several businesses.

Surveillance video was able to capture the suspect at a nearby Shell Gas station.

The suspect is described as a black man with darker skin around 5'9 and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

If you have information on this subject, you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or text your tip to CRIMES (274637). You can also visit their website at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

