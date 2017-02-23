Buckhead pill mill doctor sentenced in prescription drug ring

Pills on a person's palm (Photo: ©Purestock,)

ATLANTA -- A pill mill doctor who operated around metro Atlanta is facing more than 10 years in prison after he and several co-defendants were found guilty of illegally prescribing dangerous medication.

The northern district office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed the sentence of Dr. Romie Earl Roland on Thursday. Roland was convicted on allegations he conspired to distribute Schedule II controlled substances through the illegal prescription of painkillers such as oxycodone, methadone and Percocet despite no medical purpose for them.

Seven other co-defendants Anthony Licata, Charlyn Carter, Adrian Singletary, Dante Cummings, Anthony Ferguson, Danny Thompson and Joshua Gadd previously pleaded guilty and has been sentenced in their roles as well.

“Physicians, like Roland, take an oath to do no harm, but he ignored his responsibility when he joined with a corrupt clinic owner to make money by selling prescriptions to drug seekers,” U.S. Attorney John Horn said. “Roland only helped to fuel the opiate crisis that plagues our community.”

Prosecutors said that in late 2012, Drug Enforcement Administration agents began an investigation into “suspicious activity” at Express Health Center in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

While open only two days a week, the clinic serviced a large number of people – many form outside the state.

“Several physicians were associated with this clinic but it was most profitable during Dr. Roland’s tenure,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Investigations uncovered that Roland’s patients were drug dealers, drug abusers – or both – and that for at least 8 months he prescribed oxycodone, methadone and Percocet for no legitimate purpose.

The investigation also uncovered that Anthony Licata was the primary owner of the clinic and that he came to Atlanta for the “sole purpose of operating a pill mill.”

Meanwhile, Cummings, Ferguson, Thompson and Gadd “sponsored” a number of patients visiting the clinic – scheduling visits for many, supervising them and covering costs of the doctor visits and prescriptions. The U.S. attorney’s office said a majority of these patients suffered no chronic pain.

Presumably to stay ahead of prying eyes, the clinic moved throughout metro Atlanta and went by different names. In addition to Express Health Center in Buckhead, the clinic was also known at ATL Pain Institute in Doraville and Key Pain Center in Lawrenceville. Roland also worked at a separate clinic known as Atlanta Pain and Rehabilitation in Southwest Atlanta, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The investigation and prosecution of this case was coordinated between the DEA and the Internal Revenue Service with the assistance of federal, state and local law enforcement.

“It is a sad commentary when a trusted person in the medical community hides behind the veil of legitimacy to commit criminal acts,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Daniel R. Salter with the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “In addition, owners and operators of pill mills spin a broad web of deception, reeling in casts of thousands who are addicted to pharmaceutical drugs. Because of unified law enforcement cooperation, these individuals will spend well-deserved time in prison.”

Roland will spend 10 years and 10 months in federal prison followed by supervised release.

Co-defendants faced the following charges:

Anthony Bernard Licata II , 31, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, entered a guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, one count of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises, and one count of Conspiracy to Launder Drug Proceeds. On January 25, 2016, Mr. Licata was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and a $25,000 fine, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Charlyn Elizabeth Carter , 44, Austell, Georgia, entered a guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, and one count of Conspiracy Launder Drug Proceeds. On January 25, 2016, Carter was sentenced to six years, six months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Adrian Ulysses Singletary , 44, of Atlanta, Georgia, entered a guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. On January 25, 2016, Singletary was sentenced to three years, ten months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Dante Craig Cummings , 28, of Ellenwood, Georgia, entered a guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. On January 25, 2016, Cummings was sentenced to four years, eight months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Danny Ray Thompson , 47, of Happy, Kentucky, entered a guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. On January 25, 2016, Thompson was sentenced to five years, one month in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Anthony Wayne Ferguson , 48, of Owingsville, Kentucky, entered a guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. On February 22, 2016, Ferguson was sentenced to seven years, eight months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Joshua James Gadd, 40, of Atlanta, Georgia, entered a guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. On September 13, 2016, Gadd was sentenced to five years, six months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

