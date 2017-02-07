Chastity and daughter, Serenity Dudley

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. – Police say a 4-year-old has gone missing and they believe that her mother, who does not have custody, has taken her.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating Serenity Dudley and her 21-year-old mother, Chastity Dudley.

Serenity’s father, Gregory Miller, was granted full custody through the DeKalb County Superior Court, according to the investigating detective. But before she was served with the papers, police said, Chastity left with the child.

Their whereabouts are unknown, however, they were living in Peachtree Corners, Ga., before they went missing.

There is no indication that Serenity has been or will be harmed, police said.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

(© 2017 WXIA)