Police: $8K in meth and weed seized after traffic stop

CLARKSVILLE, Ga. – Three people were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a drug investigation on Saturday.

According to Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Brett Christian Breedlove was pulled over by a Habersham County deputy for failure to maintain lane. During the traffic stop, police said they found marijuana and methadone in his vehicle.

This find led Habersham authorities to search the home of Joshua and Lori Heard in the 150 block of Diamond Drive. There police said they found more methamphetamine and marijuana with a street value of approximately $8,000.

Brett Christian Breedlove was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance for the methadone, possession drug related objects and the original failure to maintain lane.

Joshua Head was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.

Lori Heard was arrested on an failure to appear warrant that was unrelated to the drug seizures.

