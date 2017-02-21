Operation Water Hazard: Police arrest 22 people after 2 month drug investigation

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Gwinnett County Police announced the arrest of 22 people after a two month Gang Task Force investigation named 'Operation Water Hazard.' The reason for the name was because the target location was next to a small body of water within the neighborhood.

The investigation started due to drug activity, gang activity and a shooting that took place at 3370 Club Drive, Lawrenceville, Ga.

The shooting refers to a man who was shot in the chest earlier in the investigation but has since recovered and was released from the hospital.

With a joint effort between the Gwinnett Co. Police SWAT, Criminal Investigations Division, Gwinnett Co. Sheriff's Department, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Georgia Army National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, two warrants were executed at the aforementioned location.

Police seized cocaine, Xanax, marijuana, hydrocodone, tramadol and seven firearms.

Over 30 felony arrest warrants were obtained and gang charges are pending for several of those who were arrested.

An arrest warrant was also taken out for one of the men for failing to register as a sex offender after fleeing Michigan.

Gwinnett Co. Police Chief Butch Ayers commended each entity that was involved and said, "We believe that this operation sends a clear message to would-be offender that this type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in Gwinnett County because we strongly value the safety and quality of life of our citizens."

