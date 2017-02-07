Police arrest 3 teenage car break-in suspects

Police lights.

ATLANTA – Three teenagers, including two 14-year-olds were arrested for a trio of car break-ins.

Atlanta Police arrested the suspects, 18-year-old Montravius Wilson, along with two other teens on Feb. 2.

Police said the arrest came after officers witnessed the males breaking out the window of a vehicle, parked on Fountainhead Lane, and removing items from it.

According to police, the suspects led officers on a foot chase, when members of the Zone 2 Crime Suppression Unit were able to capture all three suspects and recover the items stolen from the vehicle.

Wilson and the teens are charged with entering an auto and obstruction. Wilson was also charged with giving a false name to law enforcement.

