Police continue search for possible rape suspect

Police released a sketch of a possible rape suspect.

ATLANTA -- Police are trying to track down a possible rape suspect who they said attacked his victim one morning last week. Investigators are holding a news conference Wednesday to give an update.

According to Atlanta Police, the alleged rape happened just before 8 a.m.on Dec. 27 near the 400 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard.

In a police report, the victim told police she was exercising in the area when a man armed with a gun forced her into a secluded area. The victim said the man then forced her to perform sexual acts. After the incident, the victim ran away from the scene.

A passerby then asked the woman if she was OK and called police.

Investigators are now looking for the man, who is described as a 5'9" to 5'10" with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be a regular in the area.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police at 404-546-2652

