Police identify body stuffed in storage bin

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video shows gun and pawn store shootout
-
Jaye Watson's second act
-
RAW: Troup Co. deputy dashcam video of shootout with suspect
-
Homeowner discovers body in storage bin
-
Teen had been bullied before being undressed and shot
-
Sasha Obama missing from farewell speech to study
-
Man shot to death in Paulding County home
-
Gun store owner shoots, kills robber
-
11 car accident on I-285 WB
-
Ex-teacher who got pregnant by student sentenced to 10 years
More Stories
-
Police investigating double fatal shooting at…Jan 13, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
-
Atlanta Falcons: The Road to HoustonJan 13, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
-
John Lewis: ‘I Don't See Trump as a Legitimate President'Jan 13, 2017, 3:03 p.m.