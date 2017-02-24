Police investigate fatal Peachtree Corners hit-and-run

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. -- Gwinnett police are investigating after a suspect vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Peachtree Corners, Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Peachtree Corners Circle at the intersection with Hunters Ridge Lane at 7:45 p.m. Police said the suspect fled after hitting the person, whose name has not been released pending notification of family.

Police are looking for a dark passenger car with fresh damage to the front left bumper headlight and hood. Damage will likely also be present on the driver's side of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5100 or call 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous, and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

