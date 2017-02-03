Police investigate Holiday Inn armed robbery

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. – The Gwinnett County Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two armed robbery suspects.

The suspects robbed the Holiday Inn Express at 1790 East Park Place Blvd., in Stone Mountain on Saturday, Jan. 28 just after 10 p.m.

The suspects hopped over the counter and pointed a gun at the hotel employee, who was counting her register drawer. The two men stole money from the cash register and her wallet.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

PHOTOS | Do you know these men?

