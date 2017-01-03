GWINNETT COUNTY - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head in Lawrenceville.

Police said the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute that started just before 8:00 Tuesday morning at the Madison at River Sound Apartments located at 980 Walther Blvd.

A neighbor called police regarding a noise complaint suspecting that a fight was taking place. Once officers arrived on scene they saw a man with blood on him running across the parking lot. "The man told police he had just gotten into a fight with a man he lives with and during that fight he was pistol whipped," said Cpl. Deon Washington with Gwinnett Police.

The injured man told police he jumped from the second story balcony to escape the assault and that his roommate drove away in a dark colored SUV with a woman.

Cpl. Washington said police initiated a traffic stop on SR 316 EB at Collins Hill Rd. When they searched the vehicle they found a woman shot in the head. She was rushed to Gwinnett Medical Center in critical condition. The driver who is also believed to be the shooter was arrested.

Police have not released the relationships between the three people involved in this incident.

