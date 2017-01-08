Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Brookhaven

THINKSTOCK

BROOKHAVEN, Ga – Several people were involved in a shooting that happened at Northeast Plaza in Brookhaven early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of an armed person in the Acapulco Mart parking lot shortly before 3 am. Officers then found out that a shooting had occurred.

Detectives say everyone who was involved in the incident has been found, and police are working to determine more details, including who will be charged.

This story is developing.

