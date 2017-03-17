Police: Man found shot, killed in front of Auburn, Ga. grocery store

AUBURN, Ga. -- Police confirm one man is dead after a shooting in Auburn, Ga. Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. near an Ingles grocery store on Lawrenceville-Athens Highway. Details are still limited but officials did confirm that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is also assisting.

Police said they have a person in custody that they believe is a suspect. Information on that suspect or the victim have not been released.

The city of Auburn is located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta on the border between Barrow County and Gwinnett

