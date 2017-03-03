WXIA
Close

Police: Man stabbed in pharmacy parking lot

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 10:09 PM. EST March 03, 2017

REDAN, Ga. -- Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a man was stabbed in a pharmacy parking lot.

The incident happened at a Walgreens at the intersection of South Hairston Road and Covington Highway around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Grady and believed to have survived the attack.

Police have not yet released any details on a potential suspect or a motive. We're working to gather more details. Check back for updates.

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories