Police: Men assaulted teen in home invasion

CLARKSTON, Ga. -- Police are looking for help identifying three men accused of a home invasion that included assaults.

According to Clarkston Police, three men armed with several fire arms and other weapons forced their way into a home at the Portofino Apartments on Brockett Road around midnight on Jan. 26. A man and two young girls were inside the home at the time.

"Once inside the apartment, the three subjects demanded cash and demanded to know where the safe was located," according to a release.

Police also said the suspects assaulted a 16-year-old girl and physically assaulted the man.

Police released sketches of two of the three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Elliott of the Clarkston Police Department (404) 258-5630.

