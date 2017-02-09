WXIA
Close

Police: Men sexually assaulted teen in home invasion

Kristen Reed, WXIA 12:48 PM. EST February 09, 2017

CLARKSTON, Ga. -- Police are looking for help identifying three men accused of a home invasion that  included assaults.

According to Clarkston Police, three men armed with several fire arms and other weapons forced their way into a home at the Portofino Apartments on Brockett Road around midnight on Jan. 26. A man and two young girls were inside the home at the time. 

"Once inside the apartment, the three subjects demanded cash and demanded to know where the safe was located," according to a release.

Police also said the suspects sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and physically assaulted the man.

Police released sketches of two of the three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Elliott of the Clarkston Police Department (404) 258-5630.

Photos | Mug Shots

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories