Police: Person found shot, killed in front of Barrow County grocery store

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the victim was a man, however the victim's gender has not yet been provided.

AUBURN, Ga. -- Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting in Auburn, Ga. Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. near an Ingles grocery store on Lawrenceville-Athens Highway. Details are still limited but officials did confirm that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is also assisting.

The GBI also confirmed the shooting and said that a call came in around 5 p.m. revealing that officers were sent to a domestic dispute in the Ingles parking lot. The first officer on the scene found someone dead of a gunshot wound.

Police said they have a person in custody that they believe is a suspect. Neither the apparent suspect nor victim have been identified but officials believe they knew each other.

The city of Auburn is located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta on the border between Barrow County and Gwinnett

