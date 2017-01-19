Police search for 'makeup smeared' bank robber

(Photo: Cobb County Police)

ACWORTH, Ga. -- The Cobb County Police Department continues to investigate after a bank robbery in Acworth on Jan. 9 where the suspect apparently smeared makeup on his face. They're now releasing photos in hopes the public can help them solve the case.

The robbery happened at around noon that day in the 4400 block of Cobb Parkway NW at the Bank of America, police said. That's where a man entered and gave the teller a "demand note" requesting money. After receiving an undisclosed around of cash, the suspect fled to the east on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male between 5 feet 4 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He appears to be between 18 and 21 years old and has brown eyes and short black hair. Police said he has a think build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white hard hat, dark jacket and tan pants. However, officials said he was also wearing what appeared to be dark makeup smeared on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or text CSA plus a tip to CRIMES (274637).

(© 2017 WXIA)