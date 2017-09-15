Police search for two young men possibly connected to Godby Road shooting

Police are seeking two people of interest in a fatal shooting on Godby Road in Fulton County on Thursday. (Photo: Fulton County Police Department)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Police confirm that one man is dead in southern Fulton County after a "shots fired" call late Thursday. Now they're hoping someone saw something that leads to the killer - or a witness.

Fulton County police confirm that they arrived at Sierra Townhomes in the 2700 block of Godby Road around 8 p.m. where they found a black male shot several times.

On Friday, police confirmed that the victim, Jermaine Payne, was shot by an unknown suspect who then stole his property and ran from the area.

So far, police have identified two people of interest and are requesting the public's assistance to identify them. They released photos late Friday that they hope will turn up new clues in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) or the Fulton County Police Department at 404-613-6600.

