ALPHARETTA, GA - With combined efforts from multiple police agencies, six out of seven armed robbery suspects have been apprehended.

The final suspect, Altavious Jackson, 32, is still at large. He is described as being 5'8 and weighting 145 lbs.

According to Corp. Peter Sabella, a 911 call was made at 5:25 a.m. Saturday from an employee inside of the Forsyth Co. Pawnshop.

A vehicle had backed into the store and about five to seven African American males entered the store.

The employee went to investigate the situation after which one shot was fired but no one was hit or injured.

The suspects then fled the scene and a lookout was given on the suspcts' vehicle to patrol deputies in the area.

One deputy spotted the vehicle and chased the car down 400 Southbound to Windward Parkway and the chase ended in Deerfield Parkway and Morris Road after a wheel came off the suspects' vehicle.

Several perpetrators fled on foot but six of the seven were apprehended not long after.

