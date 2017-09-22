Police searching for group of deadly carjacking suspects

(Photos: Atlanta Police Department) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Investigators are trying to find the suspects they say killed a man during a weekend carjacking in west Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers answered a person shot call around 7:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Sept. 16. When they got there, they found Martin Hvizda dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

An initial investigation appears to show that Hvizda was a victim of a carjacking, and several suspects got away in his silver Infiniti FX SUV with tinted windows and black rims.

Police said four suspects were caught on gas station surveillance video during the incident and were seen speeding away from the scene in the the stolen car. They're now asking for anyone with information to come forward.

A CrimeStoppers reward of $2,000 is available for any information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can call 404-577-TIPS (8477) and can remain anonymous.

