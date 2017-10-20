Police searching for man who robbed two banks last weekend

(Photo: Buckley, Michael)

ATLANTA - Police have released a series of images of a man wanted in connection with two metro Atlanta bank robberies.

This past weekend, the suspect robbed a bank around 3:30 pm at 590 Cascade Avenue. Police believe the same man robbed a Fifth Third Bank on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna about an hour before.

The suspect is described as a black male, age 22-30, between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall, with a slim build and a trimmed beard. He was wearing a black tee-shirt with the word “BAD” printed on the front; black shoes; blue jeans; a tan/green colored hooded jacket; a multi-colored hat; and safety glasses.

He also appeared to be wearing a “dreadlock” wig.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

