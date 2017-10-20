Police searching for suspects who robbed terrifed employees at gunpoint in Atlanta

(Photo: Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Police need your help capturing two men who recently walked into a business on Bakers Ferry Road pointing guns in the faces of two terrified employees.

They ended up taking cash and some of their victims' belongings. 11Alive went back to the area on Friday night and spoke with some business owners to get their reaction.

"I think it's a little dangerous," a local barber said. "Because, I mean, obviously if it's coming that close to our businesses, you've got to, you know, be considerate about yours as well. But it's not good for any business where robberies are happening."

The owner of Cedar Massage, where the robbery took place, did not want to go on camera.

Anyone with information on the crime is being urged to call police immediately.

© 2017 WXIA-TV