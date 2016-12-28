Police seek gravestone vandals

Stock photo, gravestone (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

NEWNAN, Ga. – Police are looking the person or persons who knocked over headstones and broke flower vases in the Eastview Cemetery.

Newnan Police responded to the cemetery on Dec. 16 where at least seven headstones were damaged. Only three were able to be identified; three were too heavy to turn over; and one was too damaged to read.

Three granite flower vases were also turned over or broken.

If you have any information, contact police at (770) 254-2350.

(© 2016 WXIA)