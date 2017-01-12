ROSWELL, Ga. – Police say an armed suspect robbed the Shell gas station on Tuesday morning and they need your help identifying him.

ROSWELL, Ga. – Police say an armed suspect robbed the Shell gas station on Tuesday morning and they need your help identifying him.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a man in a green beanie entered the gas station, located at 685 Holcomb Bridge Road and robbed the clerk, stealing an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6-feet tall, 220 pounds, with a partial beard/goatee. He was wearing a green beanie, dark gray hoodie, dark jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information or know who this person is, call the Roswell Police at (770) 640-4522.

(© 2017 WXIA)