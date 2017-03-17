Police seeking suspects in residential burglary

The Gwinnett County Police Department Burglary Unit is seeking tips trying to identify two suspects who recently burglarized a home in Lawrenceville.

LAWRENCEBILLE, Ga. – The Gwinnett County Police Department Burglary Unit is asking the public for tips to identify two suspects who burglarized a Lawrenceville home.

The victim reported the theft on Feb. 11, although the crime happened on Rock Springs Road on Feb. 7.

After meeting with the officers, the victim said that between 12:30-1 p.m., a man and a woman wandered around the unoccupied home and then entered the carport.

Before leaving, the two suspects allegedly stole two game cameras, an extension ladder and cleaning supplies.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact police at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.



