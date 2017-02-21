Police seek suspects who shot store owner

ATLANTA – Police are searching for two men, dressed in hoodies and wearing skull masks after one of them shot the owner of Donnelly Food Store in an attempted robbery Monday night.

According to police, the store owner, Chun Yim, was shot in the back at the southwest Atlanta store located at 1294 Donnelly Ave., SW.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and was said to be alert, conscious and breathing.

Police are searching for two suspects still at large Tuesday afternoon.

In a press conference, police offered the store’s surveillance video, as well as a description of the alleged assailants. They are described as black males, one wearing a red hoodie with white writing and gray pants. The other suspect was wearing a maroon hoodie with camouflage, and was wearing a book bag and black hat. Both were wearing skull or skeleton masks.

The family-owned store was re-opened today for business. The owner was present, however, did not want to be interviewed.

There have been 123 crimes reported between Jan. 1 through Feb. 12, 2017, in a one-mile radius, ranging from aggravated assault, rape, larceny from a vehicle, robbery of a pedestrian, auto theft and burglary at a residence.

The area includes neighborhoods: West End, Oakland City, Ashview Heights, Mozley Park, Casade Avenue, Venetian Hills, Harris Chiles and Westview.

