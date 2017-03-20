Police seeking Braves fan who stole cash at Walmart

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who took cash left behind by a forgetful Walmart customer.

DALTON, Ga. – Police are asking the public to help identify a man who took cash from a self-checkout after the customer before him forgot to take his change.

Dalton Police said the man who grabbed the cash was wearing an Atlanta Braves jersey and hat, and was recorded taking the cash.

The incident happened shortly after noon on March 18 at the Walmart on Shugart Road in Dalton, Ga.

Police said a customer using the self-checkout kiosk requested $40 cash back, but forgot to take his money when he left the checkout.

Next in line was a white male with thick dark-rimmed glasses and a graying goatee and a white female wearing a purple top. The Braves fan was recorded taking the cash from the dispenser and walking toward the exit after handing something to the woman. The man then turned around and walked back to the checkout, completed his purchases with the woman and left the store.

Police said it is unclear whether the man was attempting to return the money to the victim, but the cash was never turned in or returned to its owner.

According to Georgia Code 16-8-6: “A person commits the offense of theft of lost or mislaid property when he comes into control of property that he knows or learns to have been lost or mislaid and appropriates the property to his own use without first taking reasonable measures to restore the property to the owner.”

If you know the man in the surveillance photo, call Officer John Gurrieri at (706) 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 242, or email him at jgurrieri@cityofdalton-ga.gov.



