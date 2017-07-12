Police seeking gunman in triple homicide near Birmingham

Police in Gardendale, AL have released a photo of shooting suspect Kenneth Dion Lever. They said he's 51-years-old, 5-feet-10, 220 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

GARDENDALE, AL - Police responded Wednesday morning to reports of a shooting at the Peachtree Crossings trailer park in the community of Gardendale, north of Birmingham, authorities said.

Reporters for NBC station WVTM said three people had been shot and killed there. They said the shooter was not in custody, and that police were actively searching the area.

The Birmingham News says the shooting is believed to be domestic-related.

Gardendale Police have released a photo of the suspect, who they identified as 51-year-old Kenneth Lever. He's described as a 5-foot-10-inch tall white male, with blue eyes and brown hair, weighing 220 pounds. He's considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Police said Lever may be traveling in a 2007 black Lincoln Navigator with the Florida license plate: 689NFN.

