Police: Suspect rummages through local school, steals laptops on pushcart

(Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA -- Police are looking for a suspect who they believe used a pushcart to load up and steal computers from a local school - ransacking the place along the way.

The damage was discovered on Sept. 28 at Atlanta Westside Charter located at 1903 Drew Drive NW. Police arrived and spoke with the principal, Delana Winder Reeves, who said that the last person on the premises left on 11:30 p.m. - at least the last person who was supposed to be there.

Security camera footage showed that between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. a young black male, believed to be 16 and 25 years old, came into the building gathering laptops and other items from classrooms and hallways. Police said the video shows the young man putting the items on a pushcart as he made his way through the school.

But now Atlanta police and Crime Stoppers Atlanta are hoping a still from security footage that shows most of the suspect's face will lead to his arrest.

For those who recognize the young man or know something else about the burglary, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) and be eligible for up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

