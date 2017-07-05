Police: Suspect who grabbed beer before robbing gas station identified

(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Police identified the suspect they said stole beer and money before robbing a local gas station, and he was already in police custody for unrelated charges when they figured out it was him.

On June 29, police said a man walked into a gas station at 3425 Medlock Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners and went to the cooler to grab a case of beer. After walking to the register, he asked the clerk for two packs of cigarettes.

While the employee was getting the cigarettes, police said the man pulled out a small pistol, pointed it at the clerk and demanded all the money from the register. He then walked out with the case of beer, cigarettes and $400 before driving off in an older-model tan Toyota 4Runner.

Surveillance video caught the whole encounter on camera.

After surveillance images were released, Gwinnett County Police said they got information from another police department with a possible identity after noticing the suspect had a similar tattoo on his arm. Gwinnett investigators were able to tie 26-year-old Nicholas Shaw to the gas station robbery and other crimes, but learned that he was already in custody in Oglethorpe County for other charges.

Investigators put out warrants for Shaw, including armed robbery, robbery by intimidation, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and entering auto. Officials said he will eventually be booked into the Gwinnett County Jail once he is released from his other charges.

If additional crimes are identified, Shaw could be facing more charges.

