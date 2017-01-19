Police: Trio of suspects stealing mail caught on camera

Brookhaven Police are searching for mail theft suspects who they say targeted an apartment complex. (Photos: Brookhave Police Department) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Brookhaven Police are hoping surveillance images will help them in their search for a trio of mail thief suspects.

Police said they've received a number of reports of mail thefts at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

Authorities have placed 34-year-old Regina Sutton under arrest and charged her with theft and identity fraud.

But police still need help tracking down the three other people seen in these images.

If anyone knows anything about them, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.

