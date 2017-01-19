WXIA
Close

Police: Trio of suspects stealing mail caught on camera

Police searching for mail theft suspects

11Alive , WXIA 9:52 PM. EST January 19, 2017

ATLANTA -- Brookhaven Police are hoping surveillance images will help them in their search for a trio of mail thief suspects.

Police said they've received a number of reports of mail thefts at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

PHOTOS | Police searching for mail theft suspects

Authorities have placed 34-year-old Regina Sutton under arrest and charged her with theft and identity fraud.
But police still need help tracking down the three other people seen in these images.

If anyone knows anything about them, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories