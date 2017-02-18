Police: Two shot after woman phones in help during argument over baby

Police lights (Photo: WZZM)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Clayton County police are investigating after two cars full of people arrived at the scene of a previous fight and occupants opened fire injuring two men.

The fight began in the 2700 block of Brook Drive as an argument over a baby between 2 men and a woman. Authorities believe the woman made a phone call to the baby's father who arrived with two car loads of people.

Preliminary reports suggest that the two cars quickly unloaded and at least some of the occupants opened fire on the two men involved in the argument. Both vehicles then fled the scene.

The injured men, ages 22 and 23, were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. As of 2:30 a.m., there had not been any arrest in the shooting.

(© 2017 WXIA)