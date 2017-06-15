Police: Waffle House murderer in custody

27-year-old Anthony Perryman was arrested and charged in the deadth of Tanya Dunlap.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- The man accused of murdering a woman in a Decatur Waffle House parking lot and then threatening witnesses is now under arrest.

DeKalb County Fugitive Squad units took 27-year-old Anthony Perryman into custody Thursday -- two days after he allegedly shot Tanya Dunlap in the head. Investigators said he followed her to the Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway, murdered her, threatened to kill witnesses, then fled to Columbus, Ga.

Now on Thursday night, he’s being transported back to DeKalb County to face murder charges.

DeKalb police were originally called to the restaurant located at 4750 Flat Shoals Pkwy. around 2 a.m. June 13, 2017. The woman died while on the way to the hospital.

Investigators were able to locate and arrest Perryman at a residence near Columbus, Ga. and transport him to the Muscogee County Jail. He will return to DeKalb County to face murder charges.

