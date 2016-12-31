Police: Woman found dead by grandson may have been strangled

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- A woman found dead by her young grandson early Saturday may have been strangled, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department released new details in the incident Saturday afternoon confirming that homicide detectives had been requested to continue the investigation.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Hollywood Road around 5:40 a.m. where they found the deceased woman in the living room of her apartment. That's where, police said, her 9-year-old grandson found her.

Investigators on the scene found injuries "consistent with possible strangulation" according to a statement from the police department.

However, the actual cause of death won't be confirmed until the medical examiner completes an autopsy.

11Alive will continue to follow this story as it develops.

