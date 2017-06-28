Probation violation leads to murder charge for man accused of laundromat shooting

DECATUR, Ga. -- A DeKalb County man faces felony murder charges after an arrest for a probation violation led authorities to link him to the death of a laundromat employee.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Kevin Ward Clark, Jr. was arrested June 27 after initially being stopped for a probation violation. But a criminal investigation identified him as the suspect in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Carols Clay Lemmons. Lemmons worked at the Spin Cycle Coin Laundry on Memorial Drive.

After he was booked into jail, Clark's charges were upgraded to include felony murder.

Warrants said surveillance video at the crime scene showed a suspect, thought to be Clark, allegedly running with a gun in his hand following the shooting at the laundromat. However, video footage indicates that other people may have been involved in the shooting.

