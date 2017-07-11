Psych evaluation requested for mom accused of slaying family

Isabel Martinez, the mom charged with slaughtering her family, exhibits bizzare behavior during her first appearance on July 7, 2017.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – Despite refusing an attorney, Isabel Martinez’s court-appointed legal representation has filed a motion for a continuance as well as a psychological evaluation of his client.

After a bizarre display of smiles and waving at the cameras inside the courtroom during her first appearance on Friday, Judge Randy Rich has appointed attorney Robert Greenwald for the mother accused of fatally stabbing her husband and four of her children.

On Monday, Greenwald filed a motion requesting that Martinez undergo a psych evaluation before proceeding to her preliminary hearing.

She is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of felony murder and five counts of malice murder for the massacre inside her Loganville, Ga., mobile home park.

At about 5 a.m., on Thursday, Gwinnett County Police responded to a 911 call from whom they believe was 33-year-old Martinez. It was a bloody scene that first responders won’t soon forget.

“This is a horrendous crime. We don't have a motivation. But when our officers got here, they placed a female into custody,” Cpl. Michele Pihera, Gwinnett County Police spokesperson, said Thursday morning.

Police found the knife used to kill Martinez’s husband, Martin Romero, 33, as well as their children, Isabela Martinez, 10, Dacota Monserrat Romero, 7, Dillan Martin Romero, 4, and Axel Oliver Romero, who would have turned 2 in August, inside their home at 509 Emory Lane.

They also found the couple’s fifth child, 9-year-old Diana Romero brutally stabbed, but alive. She was rushed to the hospital and remains in the ICU at Children's Hospital of Atlanta, according to family members.

As of Friday, she was awake, talking and surrounded by family, Gwinnett County Police tweeted.

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand. This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community,” Pihera said Thursday at the scene.

The family of seven lived in Chicago until recently when they moved to the rural Gwinnett County town.

Martin's cousin, Maria Salazar, who resides in Chicago, said that she had visited them in December for her godchild, Axel’s baptism.

“We visited a lot. We tried to get down there,” Salazar said.

And they seemed happy, always having BBQs and playing.

"They were very happy. [Isabel] was a stay-at-home mom, very devoted to her children. Always out with them, played with them, watch them. They loved riding their bikes, playing tag."

But all of the BBQs and smiles came to a screeching halt when Martinez’s father died in Mexico just a few weeks ago, Salazar recalled.

“She was depressed after death of her father. Only thing that could've triggered. She may have fallen into a very bad depression,” she said.

Isabel, whose full name is Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez, is a “Mexican national who illegally entered the United States and is in the country unlawfully,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Southern Region spokesman, Bryan Cox, confirmed.

“This is her first encounter with ICE so we cannot estimate how long she’s been in the country; she crossed the border at an unknown time [or] location,” he continued.

She is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

And as Martinez left the courtroom Friday, Isabel spouted her faith to the judge.

“For me, the hope and the attorneys are always going to be the people and my faith. Those are my attorneys, that is why I am here. Nothing else matters, I am representing the people that are humble, hardworking, the people who suffer and those who have a lot of charges so they understand everything is possible with God."

Her preliminary hearing is slated for July 20, unless the judge grants the continuance motion.

