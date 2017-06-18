Putnam sheriff: Still determining who gets reward for inmates' capture

A photo shared by law enforcement shows Donnie Rowe (left) and Ricky Dubose (right) after their capture in Tenn. on Thursday.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga -- Authorities are still determining who will receive the reward that led to the capture of two inmates who allegedly killed two prison guards and then escaped.

"We are presently looking into the facts about who or whom may be entitled to the reward and will make an announcement when those matters are decided," said Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills on Saturday night. "I am confident from what I know at this time that there will be payments made."

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe were captured Thursday night in Rutherford County, Tenn., after more than two days on the run.

As the search for the inmates grew, so did the reward money being offered for information leading to their arrest. The reward was at $130,000 at the time of the arrest. The reward was a combination of money offered by numerous agencies.

Police say Dubose and Rowe shot and killed Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue on the bus. Billue's funeral was held Saturday.

RELATED FROM WMAZ | Slain correctional officer laid to rest

After initially stating the reward would not be paid because Dubose and Rowe had surrendered directly to police, Sills said he has since learned of civilian involvement that led to the inmates capture.

RELATED | Hear the 911 call made by couple taken hostage by escaped Ga. inmates

"There has apparently be a great outcry from the public regarding the misinformation about the reward monies," Sills said. "I alone take full responsibility for any confusion regarding this issue, but I have tried to be as open and informative as I could possibly be without jeopardizing our criminal case and have done so to the best of my abilities.

"For those who are not satisfied with my explanations related to this matter, I would only ask that you direct all of your displeasure to me personally," Sills said. "You may continue to complain, spew venom, and denigrate me to your heart’s content, for this is one old war horse who can take it."

© 2017 WXIA-TV