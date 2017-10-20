Rally, silent march planned for man slain by U.S. marshals

ATLANTA - A rally and silent march is being planned for Friday for a man who was shot to death by U.S. marshals last year.

On Aug. 5, 2016, Jamarion Robinson was killed during a raid at his girlfriend’s East Point apartment. Nearly three minutes of gunfire were captured on a resident’s cell phone. Robinson was wanted by police on several charges, including pouring gas on the floor beneath his bed and in front of his mother's bedroom.

His mother, Monteria Robinson, said she called police, not to have him arrested, but to get him mental health treatment. Atlanta police also had an arrest warrant for him for allegedly pointing a gun at officers while being confronted at a friend’s apartment complex.

He also had pled guilty to a series of traffic violations, and not guilty in Cobb County for possession of a controlled substance.

Robinson's family argue that police used excessive force when they conducted the raid.

Robinson was shot 76 times, according to autopsy results.

U.S. Marshals don’t wear body cameras, even when serving arrest warrants. Marshals are federal agents within the Department of Justice. Even though the DOJ has given more than $20 million in grants to support body camera programs at local police departments, they don’t equip their own law enforcement with them.

