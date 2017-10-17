Relatives: Memorial to 2-week-old Caliyah McNabb stolen

Caliyah McNabb was born September 23 (Photo: WXIA)

Family members have confirmed that a memorial placed near the spot where a 2-week-old girl was found dead in Newton County more than a week ago was stolen.

The memorial had been placed near the spot where little Caliyah McNabb's body was found inside a drawstring bag, underneath a log. The girl's father, Christopher McNabb, has been charged with her murder.

Relatives told 11Alive News on Tuesday that the memorial had been removed. However, they would not comment further.

Caliyah McNabb was born premature on September 23, weighing only 5 pounds.

Christopher McNabb and the baby's mother, Courtney Bell, reported little Caliyah missing from their home at about 10:30 a.m on Oct. 7. They said the baby was fine when they fed and changed her at 5 a.m., but that five hours later, she was gone.

After the baby's body was located, an autopsy was able to determine that she died as the result of blunt force trauma to the head. Authorities said they had enough evidence to charge Christopher McNabb with little Caliyah's murder.

Sheriff's deputies said Christopher McNabb remains in custody in the Newton County Jail. McNabb will face multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing a death, before a Newton County grand jury in November.

